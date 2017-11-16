London’s Old Vic has received 20 allegations of “inappropriate behavior” against Kevin Spacey during his tenure as the theater’s artistic director.

The venue conducted a nearly two-week probe into the 58-year-old actor’s 2004 to 2015 gig and released its findings in a press release on Thursday, November 16. “The investigation resulted in 20 personal testimonies shared of alleged inappropriate behavior carried out by Kevin Spacey during his time as artistic director,” the Old Vic said.

“Despite having the appropriate escalation processes in place, it was claimed that those affected felt unable to raise concerns and that Kevin Spacey operated without sufficient accountability,” the statement continued. “This is clearly unacceptable and The Old Vic truly apologizes for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely.”

The theater said the alleged incidents occurred between 1995 and 2013, with all but two falling before 2009. The allegations were made by 16 staff members and four other people.

“The given testimony shows that in all but one case, those individuals alleging inappropriate behavior by Kevin Spacey did not come forward at the time or asked that no formal action be taken,” the release said, adding that the Oscar winner’s “stardom and status at The Old Vic may have prevented people, and in particular junior staff or young actors, from feeling that they could speak up or raise a hand for help.”

The theater’s chairman Nick Clarry said in a statement, “On behalf of The Old Vic Board of Trustees, to all those people who felt unable to speak up at the time, The Old Vic truly apologizes. Inappropriate behavior by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable. We will foster a safe and supportive environment without prejudice, harassment or bullying of any sort, at any level. We want anyone who works here to feel confident, valued and proud to be part of The Old Vic family.”

The latest complaints come weeks after actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance at a party in 1986 when Rapp was 14. The House of Cards actor wrote in a statement that he does “not remember the encounter,” but apologized to Rapp “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” He also came out as gay in his apology, much to the chagrin of many celebrities, social media users and members of the LGBTQ community. Spacey has not spoken publicly about the additional misconduct claims that have since surfaced. He is currently seeking treatment at a rehabilitation facility in Arizona.

