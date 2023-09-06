Christine Baumgartner just lost her child support battle with estranged husband Kevin Costner, but at least things are looking up on the real estate front.

Baumgartner, 49, moved into her new home on Friday, September 1, according to the Daily Mail. Her new place is a four-bedroom rental that costs $40,000 per month and is located in Montecito, California — otherwise known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s place of residence. The luxury property sits on a one-acre plot of land and comes with a pool, hot tub and gardens, and it’s located near hiking trails.

Baumgartner moved out of the Santa Barbara home she shared with Costner, 68, in July after a judge ordered her to vacate the house by the end of that month. The duo have been locked in a series of messy battles over property and child support since Baumgartner filed for divorce in May after nearly 19 years of marriage.

Earlier this month, Costner scored a victory when a Los Angeles judge ruled in his favor after a lengthy back-and-forth over the amount of money he would have to pay Baumgartner in child support. He will now pay his estranged wife $63,209 per month for their three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. Costner was temporarily ordered to pay $129,755 per month before the Friday, September 1, decision was made. (Costner also shares adult daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.)

Baumgartner previously requested that her ex pay her $248,000 a month in child support, claiming that the staggering amount was necessary so that the kids could enjoy a “comparable” lifestyle with her that they have with their father.

“The Court order must allow the children to be supported at a level commensurate with Kevin’s considerable wealth, even if that level of support also improves the standard of living of Christine,” Baumgartner’s lawyers wrote in a brief filed ahead of the pair’s child support hearing. “Because the children fly on private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates that Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her.”

After Baumgartner’s initial request for $248,000 a month, Costner claimed that he couldn’t afford to pay that amount because his income will diminish following his exit from Yellowstone. In the brief, however, Baumgartner’s legal team argued that Costner will still receive income from Yellowstone because he is “entitled to a percentage of profit participation” from the show “irrespective of his 13 participation in Season 6 or beyond.”

“Kevin will argue that Christine doesn’t need to provide the children with many of the things to which they have become accustomed, as they can enjoy those things with Kevin. But Kevin’s argument misses the point,” Baumgartner’s attorneys continued. “The children should be able to participate in their activities with each of their parents. Under Kevin’s argument, the children will either have to sacrifice some of their activities when they are with Christine or choose to forfeit their time with their mother in order to do so.”