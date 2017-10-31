Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have already just won Halloween. The pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her beau went as Khaleesi and Khal Drogo from Game of the Thrones for the holiday.

Kardashian, 33, looked gorgeous as she rocked a blonde wig and leather outfit. She kept her growing baby bump concealed with layers of fur.

In one Snapchat pic, the couple held up a “Best Couples Costume” trophy, which featured the fictional film character Chucky. In other photos, Kardashian gushed over the NBA player, 26.

“I love this man,” she wrote. The reality star, who has yet to publicly confirmed her pregnancy, added: “That’s daddy.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Kardashian is pregnant and expecting a baby boy. Sister Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, is expecting her first child with Travis Scott. Us also broke the news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting baby No. 3 — a daughter — via surrogate.

Over the weekend, Kim, 37, and her BFF Jonathan Cheban went as Sonny and Cher at the Casamigo Annual Halloween Party on October 27. Cher tweeted in response: “@KimKardashian Woke To See You Are Me 4 You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister Dream Of India”Is Perfect 4U,&@BobMackie at his best.”

