Like looking in a mirror. Khloé Kardashian’s long overdue wax figure is finally a reality, and the resemblance is uncanny.

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas unveiled the statue on Tuesday, June 26, one day before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s 34th birthday. Kardashian donated the ensemble her wax figure sports, including a pair of Good American high-waisted jeans, a black lace bodysuit and Christian Louboutin pumps. The look-alike stands in front of a picturesque flower wall, a décor element her famous family is known to adore.

Madame Tussauds revealed in a press release that the Revenge Body host played a large role in the creation of her wax figure, sitting for their artists last year while they took more than 250 measurements and providing photographs as reference points.

While celebrity wax figures typically get a bad rap, the reality star’s statue is spot-on. “WOW AMAZING JOBBB,” one Instagram user commented, along with several heart-eye and praise-hand emojis.

“@khloekardashian look at your wax figure lookin like a bad bitchhh,” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote on Twitter: “…@MadameTussauds did that with @khloekardashian wax figure,” accompanied by fire emojis.

Earlier this week, Kardashian broke her silence about boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal after a Twitter user accused her of being a “hypocrite” for staying with the 27-year-old athlete after he was unfaithful to her with multiple women while she was pregnant. (She gave birth to their daughter, True, in April.) “Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author replied on Monday, June 25. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!