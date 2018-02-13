She got hit with Cupid’s arrow! Khloé Kardashian spoke candidly in a new blog post about her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and revealed that it didn’t take long for her feelings to flourish.

“I knew Tristan was the one very quickly — I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone,” she wrote on Tuesday, February 13, in a post published on her Khloé With a K app.

The 33-year-old Strong Looks Better Naked author continued to detail that she “took it very slowly” and made sure that she and her 26-year-old NBA star “had very in-depth conversations.” She added: “I wanted to make sure that those conversations were backed up by actions.”

Kardashian — who is expecting her first child with Thompson — continued: “Tristan was so forthcoming with his life, as I was with mine. It was really reassuring to feel that someone had the same belief systems as I did. We spoke about religion, children and our families.”

The expectant mom then elaborated on getting to “truly know the ins and outs of someone.”

“It’s really easy to fall in love with someone during a honeymoon phase when you haven’t yet discussed the logistics of life. But you have to talk about the real things if you want a real/long-lasting relationship,” she concluded.

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2017 that the couple, who have been dating for more than a year, are expecting a baby boy this spring. Kardashian later confirmed their happy news in an Instagram post in December 2017.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!”she wrote alongside a photo of her bare baby bump. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

