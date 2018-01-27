Khloe Kardashian is ‘Enjoying Every Moment’ of Being Pregnant 

Khloé Kardashian handled a blogger’s criticism about embracing her pregnancy in the most classy way possible.

As previously reported, the Revenge Body star tweeted on Thursday, January 25, “I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable. I feel like I’ve always had cellulite but it’s way more prominent at the moment.”

“So far no stretch marks. So I’m happy about that the perks of being chubby previously,” she joked. “Lol my tummy knows how to stretch.”

While most fans praised the reality star for being open about her body changing while pregnant, one blogger commented, “Stretch marks are tiger stripes you earn as a mom. I wish celebrities would embrace pregnancy and not worry about their body image. Do you want to see what a real body of a mother of four looks like?” before adding, “Embrace it you wanted a baby!”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 33, responded, “How do you know that I’m not embracing it? I am enjoying every moment! I love it all. My body is a real body just as yours is. Everywoman has different shapes and sizes. That’s the beauty of us being women.”

Kardashian confirmed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson last month, but Us Weekly broke the news in September. The E! personality has been open about her pregnancy journey and has shared the highs and lows of her experience through blog posts on her app as well as on her social media accounts.

