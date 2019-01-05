Khloé Kardashian liked a tweet from her friend Tracy Nguyen Romulus defending Scott Disick and his daughter, Penelope, over a photo that prompted backlash on social media.

Nguyen Romulus, a high-powered L.A. publicist who is also pals with Kim Kardashian and has worked with Kanye West, took to Twitter on Friday, January 4, to defend Disick, 35, after he was slammed as racist for posting a photo of his 6-year-old daughter at a Japanese restaurant that showed her pulling at her eyes.

“She is making a silly face like all kids do,” wrote Nguyen Romulus, 39, who was born in Indonesia. “Ppl need to stop over analyzing. Nothing racist about this, as an Asian person I didn’t think twice.”

“On a personal level, P is the sweetest soul,” she added of Disick and his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s child. “Her parents have done an amazing job of raising a young girl who is compassionate & kind.”

As previously reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star came under fire after he posted the photo on Instagram on Thursday, January 3. Commenters scolded Disick for not correcting Penelope’s “inappropriate” behavior, while one wrote, “Don’t teach her to be a racist. Cause that’s what’s gonna happen.”

Other fans pointed out that Penelope was pulling up her eyelids and not pulling them to the side and was just making a harmless funny face, as kids often do. “Seriously, get a life,” one commented. “It’s a child who wouldn’t even know what racism is.”

Disick has not commented on the outcry but later posted a sweet photo showing his daughter resting her head on his chest as they chilled out on a sofa, captioning it, “Living my best life.”

