No cares in the world! After sparking accusations of racism on Instagram a day prior, Scott Disick and daughter Penelope had some downtime together on Thursday, January 3.

In an Instagram photo posted on Thursday, Disick and Penelope cuddle on a sofa, with the 6-year-old — one of Disick’s three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian — resting her head on her dad’s chest.

“Living my best life,” Disick, 35, wrote in the caption of the post.

On Wednesday, January 2, the entrepreneur shared an Instagram photo of himself and Penelope out to dinner with chopsticks on the table. Penelope pulled at her eyelids as she posed for the pic, and commenters thought her behavior mocked Asian populations.

“I’m Asian and that was racist,” one commenter wrote. Added another: “She must have seen someone do it to think it’s okay.” A third commenter called Penelope’s behavior “inappropriate” and chided Disick for not correcting her.

Other commenters, however, defended the father-daughter duo. “I’m Chinese. If you mock Asian eyes, you pull OUT not UP,” one person reasoned. Another said, “What race of people even have eyes like that???? Seriously get a life, it’s a child who wouldn’t even know what racism is.”

Disick also shares sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, with Kardashian, whom he dated for nine years before their 2015 breakup. The former couple reunited in December for a vacation to Mexico with Sofia Richie, Disick’s new girlfriend.

“Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now.”

