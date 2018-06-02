Sending a message. Khloé Kardashian gave a shout-out to brother-in-law Kanye West‘s new album, even though he slammed her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in one of his songs.

The reality TV star, 33, sent out a tweet on Saturday, June 2, praising the rapper’s album, simply writing, “Ye” along with three fire emojis.

Ye 🔥🔥🔥 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 2, 2018

West’s seven-track album, Ye, was released on Friday, June 1, and he addressed the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s cheating scandal in the song “All Mine,” rapping, “All these THOTs on Christian Mingle / Almost what got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe [Bryant] / Guarantee that bitch gonna leave you.”

News of Thompson’s cheating on his pregnant girlfriend broke in April, two days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True.

Kardashian’s praise for Ye comes after fans speculated that she was shading West, 40, by listening to Taylor Swift‘s “Delicate” in a Snapchat video on Friday.

“I just don’t really have the motivation today to work out,” she said in the clip as she sighed without addressing the music playing in the background. “Just not that into it today. What do you guys do when you need motivation to work out?”

West and her sister Kim Kardashian, 37, have famously feuded with Swift in the past.

Khloé also paid tribute to her siblings earlier on Saturday, tweeting, “I have the best sisters in the world! I feel so blessed!! Built in besties!! I love you guys!! Rob, you’re already my ACE for life!!”

I have the best sisters in the world! I feel so blessed!! Built in besties!! I love you guys!! Rob, you’re already my ACE for life!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 2, 2018

Her expression of love for her family comes days after her mom, Kris Jenner, told Us Weekly that the Good American designer is moving back to California.

“She’ll be home soon, so it’s really great,” Jenner, 62, exclusively told Us on Thursday, May 31. Khloe has been living in Cleveland with Thompson, but when Jenner was asked if her daughter would be coming back for good, she replied, “I think so! Yes!”

