Khloe Kardashian Says Pregnancy Has Been a Breeze

Smooth and steady! Khloé Kardashian opened up about her problem-free pregnancy in a new post on her app.

“I can’t believe my little girl will be here soon! These past nine months have flown by and I’ve loved every minute of it,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, gushed on Wednesday, March 27. “So far my pregnancy has been: super easy and I’m so beyond thankful for that. After my first trimester, everything has been a breeze.”

Although the Revenge Body host is enjoying her last month of pregnancy, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that she has had “major sleeping issues.” Kardashian confirmed her discomfort on a recent episode of KUWTK, revealing that she’s taken medication to raise her progesterone levels.

Another insider revealed to Us in December that the Good American designer “has not had any morning sickness.”

In her blog post, Kardashian also shared her belief that her parenting style “will be most similar to” sister Kim Kardashian’s.

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2017 that the Strong Looks Better Naked author is expecting her first child with beau Tristan Thompson. The E! personality confirmed the happy news three months later, calling pregnancy her “greatest dream realized.”

Despite her positive pregnancy experience, Kardashian has fears for the future. “Oh my gosh I’m nervous about breast-feeding,” the reality star disclosed via Instagram on Monday, March 26. “I hear crazy things but I’ll fight through it and love it.”

