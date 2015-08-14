Okay, Khloe Kardashian and James Harden equal serious #relationshipgoals. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 31, jetted out of Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 13, to visit the Rockets player, 25, in Houston, and up first on their itinerary was a visit to Chipotle.

According an eyewitness, our new favorite couple stocked up on burrito bowls and extra guac.

Kardashian’s quick trip comes after she was ambushed by her ex, Lamar Odom, while en route to a SoulCycle class in Beverly Hills Wednesday morning. As previously reported by Us, Odom confronted an unsuspecting Kardashian and demanded to talk to her before she walked away in alarm.

Although sources told Us that Kardashian was a bit shaken from the encounter, Odom went on the record with TMZ, saying “nobody got followed” and “nobody got harassed.”

According to another source, though, it’s Harden who Odom is upset about. "Lamar has been hating that Khloe is with James," an insider told Us. "Lamar wants her back. That’s what stopped the communication on her end."

Kardashian and the former Lakers player married in September 2009 after just one month of dating. She filed for divorce in 2013, but it wasn’t until July that both signed the papers.

The recently slimmed down star has been spending more time with her new NBA player since first stepping out with Harden in Las Vegas in July. He even accompanied Kardashian to her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner’s 18th birthday dinner at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Sunday, Aug. 9.

According to an eyewitness, Kardashian and Harden were “very sweet” together at the birthday blowout. “They were slow dancing romantically to the music,” the observer told Us. “She had her arms around his neck and was gazing into his eyes lovingly. It was really cute.”

