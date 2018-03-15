Getting the last details in order! Khloé Kardashian revealed that she’s making the final preparations for her daughter’s arrival.

The 33-year-old reality star, who is eight months pregnant and expecting her first child with beau Tristan Thompson, took to Twitter to express her excitement for motherhood.

“Been decorating the baby nursery all day! We are so close! I’m getting more and more anxious and excited with everyday,” she gushed on Wednesday, March 14.

The Revenge Body host has been open with fans about her pregnancy experience. In fact, she recently revealed that it has been easy and free of complications. “What surprises me most about pregnancy is, I think everyone says how hard pregnancy can be, and I think pregnancy has its ups and downs, but I’ve ben very blessed that mine has been pretty much, like, it’s been very healthy and I still have a lot of energy and I like to work out,” Kardashian said in a clip promoting her brand Good American’s new maternity line. “I’m very blessed that mine’s been a very active pregnancy.”

Although Kardashian has had a relatively smooth pregnancy, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the designer “is having major sleeping issues” and “is tired all the time.” However, she’s staying strong with 27-year-old Thompson’s support. According to an insider, the NBA pro has showered Kardashian with “flowers and gifts” and he “tucks notes in her suitcase.”

Us broke the news in September 2017 that the E! personality and Thompson were having a baby. Kardashian confirmed the happy news in December and revealed on the March 4 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she’s having a little girl.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author was honored at an elegant and star-studded pink-themed baby shower on Saturday, March 12, and revealed her practical Amazon registry later that day.

