Khloe Kardashian Talks Pregnancy Cravings, Workouts

Khloé Kardashian is happily eating for two. “Of course I have cravings and I give in to them!” the pregnant reality star, 33, wrote on her app on Wednesday, January 24. “But, as always, I do everything in moderation. In general, I’m not someone who wants to eat an entire box of cookies. I just don’t eat like that.”

She added: “But, if I’m craving something, I make sure I give it to myself.”

While Kardashian, who is nearly seven months pregnant and expecting a son with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, explained that she’s “obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all,” she admitted that she’s excited to see her pre-baby body again in the months after she gives birth. “I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound,” she wrote. “I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!

The Revenge Body host has continued exercising throughout her pregnancy, but with a new, modified plan. “Of course, I can’t go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts,” she explained. “Honestly, though, I’m just happy I still have the energy! But there is another thing I miss: my pre-workout energy drinks! They made me wired in the best way possible, LOL.”

“My workouts are definitely not the same without them,” she continued. “But I’m proud of myself for staying so mentally strong right now!”

Kardashian revealed her pregnancy workout on her website on January 12, explaining that she warms up with cardio, specifically 30 minutes on the stair-climber followed by circuit training. Next, she pairs shoulder raises with squats.

Kardashian then does a traditional push-up and then taps her shoulders with opposing hands before lowering herself down once again before doing a lateral duck walk with resistance. Then, she takes three steps to the left, stops to do a pull-up, moves three steps to the right and stops for another pull-up. She does three sets of 30-second intervals.

After doing battle ropes and chest presses on a balance ball, Kardashian concludes by doing a squat for a full minute while engaging her glutes by pressing out the resistance band above her knees and then transitioning into a set of planks.

As the Good American designer nears the end of her pregnancy, she is struggling to come up with a moniker for her first child. In response to a fan’s tweet on Friday, January 19, expressing their excitement on what she’ll name her baby boy, Kardashian replied:“Ugh me too!! lol I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!