Almost ready to keep up with a new addition! Khloe Kardashian shared photos to Instagram on Tuesday, January 2, to celebrate being six months pregnant.

In one post, the Good American designer, 33, looks off to the side while wearing a fitted black dress as she places a hand on her growing bump. She wrote alongside the sweet post: “Officially 6 months.”

❥ Officially 6 months ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

Moments later, she shared a photo in the same outfit, this time joined by boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In the snap, which she captioned “Mom and Dad,” the reality star and NBA pro, 26, kiss as they rest their hands on her bump.

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Kardashian revealed on December 25 that she was almost near the end of her second trimester. After a fan tweeted, “If you don’t mind us asking, how many months are you?” Kardashian replied, “I’ll be 6 months next week.”

Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, showed support by “liking” both pictures on Instagram. As previously reported, the Lip Kit creator, 20, is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott around the same time as Kardashian. While Kardashian has been open about her pregnancy since confirming the exciting news on December 20 – nearly two months after Us Weekly exclusively revealed the news – Jenner has been uncharacteristically absent on social media and has yet to confirm her pregnancy.

Many fans expected Jenner to announce her news on the final day of the Kardashian’s Christmas card following a 24-day buildup, and were vocal about their outrage when she didn’t. “Lmaoooooo THEY MIND F—KED US ALL MONTH LONG!!!!” one fan tweeted at the time. “What is this total f—kery they have done to us!!! C’mon @KylieJenner @KimKardashian we wanted Kylie on the damn 25th day!!!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!