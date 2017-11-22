Khloe Kardashian Will Announce Her Pregnancy Soon

It’s coming! After months of silence, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Khloé Kardashian is preparing to publicly announce that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Us broke the news in late September that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with her first baby. Although the famous clan has remained tight-lipped about her pregnancy, multiple sources also exclusively confirmd that the pair are expecting a baby boy.

FBF to one of my favorite days with all of my favorite people… my surprise party 🎉 man, everyone was sooooo good at keeping that secret! Hrush, Jen and Tristan were so calm, cool and collected during glam 👀 I need to watch you sneaks lol That was such an epic night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:02am PST

The Good American cofounder has maintained her healthy lifestyle since finding out that she has a baby on the way. “She’s hungrier than ever,” one insider told Us, adding that the Revenge Body star is maintaining her diet during the pregnancy by eating “smaller meals throughout the day.”

The star has kept her pregnancy under wraps by wearing loose clothing in public but was photographed recently while celebrating the launch of her big sister Kim Kardashian’s new scent Crystal Gardenia by KKW Fragrance. The 33-year-old sported a tiny baby bump in a formfitting black top, Spandex shorts, with fishnet stockings underneath and an unbuttoned black blazer.

In recent weeks, the Strong Looks Better Naked author has appeared to drop a few hints about their upcoming bundle of joy. She shared photos on Halloween referring to the Cleveland Cavaliers player as “daddy,” when they both dressed up as couple Khaleesi and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones.

The soon-to-be parents first sparked dating rumors in August 2016 and made their first appearance as a couple at LIV in Miami, Florida. “Marriage is definitely in the cards,” a source told Us of the couple last month. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloe doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!