Love is in the air! Before embarking on their new journey as parents, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are celebrating another joyous occasion — the NBA star’s birthday.

The 33-year-old reality star — who is eight months pregnant with her first child — took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 13, to gush over her beau in honor of his 27th birthday.

“To the happiest of birthdays my love! How special is this thing called life that we share together?!” she captioned a picture of them engaging in a romantic kiss. “I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man! I hope this year brings you all that you dream of! You will forever be my always! I love you baby!”

This isn’t the first time the Strong Looks Better Naked author has embraced the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s special day. Following their star-studded baby shower on Saturday, March 10, the couple, along with members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, spent their night at a birthday bash.

The party, which included an A-list guest list including fellow teammate LeBron James, sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, Kris Jenner and Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson, took place at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles.

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in September 2017 that Khloé and Thompson are expecting their first child together. She confirmed her pregnancy in December on Instagram, and later revealed the gender of the baby — a girl — during the season 14 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this month.

