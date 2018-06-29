She can always count on KoKo. Khloe Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq penned a sweet tribute to the star in honor of her 34th birthday.

“20 years of wordless conversations, a connection perfected over time. I was blessed the day you were born KK,” she captioned an Instagram throwback pic of the pair on Wednesday, June 27. “Thank you for showing me the meaning of love and the art of forgiveness. Your strength is reliable & your giving nature is one to be modeled. I love you forever sis HBD.”

Haqq has been extra supportive of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star over the years. In April, she appeared to react to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal by posting a quote by John Wooden.

“The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother,” the message read. Kourtney Kardashian then liked the post.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author has since moved back to L.A. since welcoming daughter True with Thompson, 26. Days before giving birth, it was revealed that the NBA star, 27, cheated on her with multiple women throughout her pregnancy. The couple is fully together since the scandal and even celebrated her birthday with her family this week.

Thompson is getting along with her siblings, too. On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian jokingly begged Thompson to unblock her on Instagram. The two had been at odds amid the controversy, with Kim even telling Ellen DeGeneres in April that the situation was “f—ked up” at the time.

