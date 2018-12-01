Kid Rock isn’t backing down after he was fired from Nashville’s Christmas parade for slamming Joy Behar during a Fox News interview.

The controversy began on Friday, November 30, when the singer appeared on Fox & Friends and insulted the View host while discussing the current political climate. “God forbid you say something a little bit wrong — you’re racist,’ ‘homophobic,’ ‘Islamophobic,’ this, that and the other,” Rock, 47, said. “People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct. I would say love everybody — except I’d say screw that Joy Behar bitch.”

When host Steve Doocy told him he couldn’t say that on TV, Rock replied, “I mean ‘lady,'” but after Doocy asked him to apologize for the language, the singer responded, “I did apologize for the language. Not the sentiment.”

Behar, 76, addressed the diss on The View on Friday. “This bitch and these bitches will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” she told the rocker.

The artist, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, took to his Facebook account on Friday night and doubled down on his statement.

“Behar has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and when Myself, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent visited The White House last year, Behar called it ‘the saddest day in in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814,'” he wrote, referring to an April 2017 photo that showed the trio posing irreverently in front of a White House portrait of Hillary Clinton.

“Today I said ‘Screw that Joy Behar bitch,'” the “All Summer Long” singer continued. “Mess with the bull, you get the horns. End of story I apologized for cursing on live tv, I will not for my sentiment nor do I expect an apology from her or anyone else who has choice words for me or doesn’t like me.”

Organizers of the Nashville Christmas parade announced on Friday that the annual event would no longer feature Rock as the grand marshall. He was replaced by James Shaw Jr., the man hailed as a hero for wrestling a gun away from a shooter at a Waffle House shooting in April that killed four people and injured four others.

Nashville mayor David Briley said earlier in the day that he would not attend the celebration, which raises funds for a local children’s hospital, on Saturday, December 1, if Rock was leading the parade.

“When you have the grand marshal of what’s labeled Nashville’s Christmas parade saying hateful things on national television, the mayor obviously does not want to be included in an event with someone like that,” spokesman Thomas Mulgrew said, according to Wish TV.

Rock, who teased a Senate run in 2017, shared a photo with his granddaughter on Facebook on Saturday, acknowledging he would no longer take part in the parade. “In the end, it is not about me. It is about the kids and the wonderful work they do at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital,” he conceded before adding, “remember….Rock n Roll Never Forgets!!”

