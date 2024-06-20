Kiefer Sutherland has broken his silence after the death of his father, Donald Sutherland.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” Kiefer, 57, wrote via X on Thursday, June 20. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film”

Kiefer added that his father’s acting talent and ability to assimilate to any role was an inspiration.

“Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly,” the 24 star continued. “He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

In addition to the touching tribute, Kiefer shared a throwback photo of him and his father. The black-and-white photo showed the father-son duo from when Kiefer was a child and the pair gathered closely as they smiled for the camera.

Donald’s cause of death was not listed, but Deadline reported that the 88-year-old suffered from a “long illness.” According to the outlet, a private celebration of life will be held by the Sutherland family.

In addition to Kiefer, Donald is also the father of sons Roeg, Rossif, and Angus and daughter Rachel. (Donald shares Kiefer and Rachel with ex-wife Shirley Douglas and his other sons with wife Francine Racette.)

Nearly a decade ago, Kiefer opened up about getting the chance to work with his dad in the Western film Forsaken, where they play father and son on screen.

“Working with him is something I have wanted to do for 30 years,” Kiefer gushed to People in February 2016.

When Kiefer was growing up, he was raised by his mother. He explained that he couldn’t watch a lot of his dad’s previous movies since they were rated R and he waited until he was 18 to watch them. (Donald starred in a variety of films including Animal House, The Hunger Games and more.)

“I remember feeling really bad as a son that I wasn’t aware of not only how prolific my father was as an actor but what he had really contributed to the art of cinema,” Kiefer recalled to the outlet.

Kiefer followed in his father’s footsteps to pursue acting and found success on the action TV series 24. While Donald and Kiefer weren’t close when his son was growing up, the pair strengthened their bond.

“I wasn’t present much as a father when Kiefer was young,” Donald reflected in a 2001 interview with The Daily Record. “He even looks like me — only shorter — but I am very proud of him and I always will be.”