Kim Fields and Jason Bateman shared a romantic moment as teenagers.

During a Tuesday, April 2, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Fields, 54, recalled meeting Bateman, 55, during the 1980s when they were starring on The Facts of Life and It’s Your Move, respectively.

“There was this kind of chemistry, this vibe, and so I invited him to come and watch me perform and he did,” the actress said. “Before I went on stage, we were backstage and had this sweet teen kiss.”

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked Fields whether she and Bateman discussed the kiss afterward, she replied, “No. It was like, that happened, and then we just went on with our lives and our careers and have the utmost respect for one another.”

When Fields looked like she had nothing more to add, Kimmel, 56, quipped that he would “get the rest [of the story] from Jason.”

Although her backstage moment with Bateman didn’t blossom into a romance, Fields has been married to Christopher Morgan since 2007. The pair share sons Sebastian, 17, and Quincy, 10.

Fields, who was previously married to ex-husband Johnathon Franklin Freeman from 1995 to 2001, had to shut down rumors about her and Morgan’s marriage during her tenure on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

After several of her costars speculated during season 9 that Morgan is gay, Fields said during a February 2016 episode, “Chris is a wonderful husband and father and we’ve been together happily for 10 years and it’s good.”

Morgan spoke to E! about the rumors one month later.

“When someone spreads lies about you, you can either go at them in a defensive manner and be seen as defensive, or you can just let a lie be a lie,” he said.

Bateman, meanwhile, has been married to wife Amanda Anka since 2001. The couple share daughters Francesca, 17, and Maple, 12. Much like Fields, Anka, 55, initially met Bateman during the 1980s when they were both teenagers.

“I just wasn’t into where he was at,” Anka told GQ in March 2013 when asked why the twosome didn’t start dating at the time. It wasn’t until 1997 that Bateman and Anka’s connection turned romantic.

“I thought, if I only wanted to get married once, I should probably marry a friend,” Bateman told the Daily Telegraph in October 2014. “I just waited until I found a girl that really was that in my life. Amanda is and that’s why it feels so effortless. It gets better every single year.”