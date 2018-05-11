The best job in the world! Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the spotlight, but it’s safe to say that nowadays her main focus — and what she’s most thankful for — are her three children, who she shares with husband Kanye West.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her app on Friday, May 11, to dish on all things motherhood as she gave fans an inside look into her life as a mom.

“Having kids has changed my soul!!” the reality TV personality wrote in the post in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 13. “You learn so much about yourself from being a parent and you care more about the world you are raising your kids in.”

The Selfish author also shared that this Mother’s Day she’s excited to “just hang out with the kids all day,” revealing that to her, the most rewarding part of being a mom to daughter North, 4, son Saint, 2, and daughter Chicago, 3 months, is “when my kids tell me they love me.”

But it’s not all fun and games. When it comes to the most challenging part about being a mother of three, she says it’s “when they all need you at the same time and are crying — it can be overwhelming!”

Kardashian, who made the decision to use a surrogate for their third child after suffering from a life-threatening condition called placenta accreta with her eldest two children, is now finding more common ground with momager Kris Jenner.

“I’m thankful for my mom because she showed me how I want to be a mom,” the KKW beauty founder wrote. And as for savoring the small moments together, Kardashian says that “Bedtime. Reading books and snuggling together,” are some of the times she enjoys most with her family.

Though Kardashian has her hands full with her family of five, she also makes sure she’s always there for her four sisters, including Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian who both welcomed baby girls earlier this year.

Kardashian revealed during a Friday, May 11, on Live With Kelly and Ryan that she’s quick to offer parental advice to her sisters. “We’re on a group chat 24/7,” she said.

As previously reported, Kylie welcomed her first child, a girl named Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott in February, and Khloe gave birth to her daughter, True, in April with her NBA star beau, Tristan Thompson, two days after he made headlines for allegedly cheating on her.

