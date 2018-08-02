Kim Kardashian’s klaws are out! The 37-year-old Selfish author defended herself after a clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was released showing Kim aggressively calling out sister Kourtney Kardashian.

“What Kim doesn’t seem to understand is that Kourtney is done living this Kardashian life,” one commenter tweeted on Thursday, August 2. “She’s sick and tired of being forced to stay relevant by working herself off just to remain relevant. Kourtney just wants to be present in her children’s lives.”

The reality star quickly sprung to her own defense. “Oh word, did Kourt tell you this? She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW this photo shoot was our Christmas card. Family memories we were creating,” Kim responded. “Just tune in before you start acting like you know things.”

Earlier that same day, a sneak peek for season 15 of the E! reality show made headlines as the sisters could be seen butting heads about a scheduling conflict for a photo shoot.

The teaser begins with Kourtney breaking down in tears while talking to Khloé Kardashian and their mom, Kris Jenner, on the phone.

“I’m not here to f–king be mistreated by my f–king b—tch family,” she exclaims, before noting that Kim made her upset by calling her the “least exciting to look at” ahead of the Kardashian’s famous annual Christmas card shoot.

The mom of Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, continued: “You don’t say things like that. You just just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to.”

Meanwhile, Kim, enters the room, overhearing the conversation and states, “You don’t do s–t!” before adding that she and Khloé “have more jobs,” therefore Kourtney should “work around” their busy schedules.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 premieres on E! Sunday, August 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!