The khaos kontinues! Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s fight gets ugly in another sneak peek from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The teaser, which was released on Thursday, August 2, begins with Kourtney, 39, breaking down in tears during a phone call with Khloé Kardashian and their mom, Kris Jenner. “I’m not here to f–king be mistreated by my f–king bitch family,” she says before explaining that she is upset with Kim, 37, for calling her the “least exciting to look at” ahead of their family’s annual Christmas card photo shoot.

“You don’t say things like that. You just just have really different values than me,” Kourtney continues. “I choose to be a mother to my three kids [Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3]. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to.”

Kim then walks into the room and overhears the speakerphone conversation. “You don’t do s–t!” she yells at her big sister as Khloé, 34, runs outside with her phone in an attempt to ensure that Kourtney does not hear Kim’s remarks. From the kitchen, Jenner, 62, warns, “Don’t be mean, Kim!”

The KKW Beauty founder tells Kourtney that she and Khloé “have more jobs,” so Kourtney should “work around” their schedules. “You don’t do s–t. Be accommodating to the people that actually do s–t,” she adds.

“You’re a very distraught, evil human being,” Kourtney responds. “I don’t wanna see you, OK? I don’t agree with who you are as a human being.”

After laughing and half-heartedly apologizing, Kim says Kourtney is “clearly going through something else” because she is “acting like a f–king lunatic.” Their momager intervenes, “That’s not OK to say,” but Kim continues her attack: “You’re the most f–king entitled person on the planet when you work the least.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 premieres on E! Sunday, August 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

