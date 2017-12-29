Can’t cramp her style! Kim Kardashian has wiped her Instagram clean of all (yes, ALL) of the Kardashian family Christmas card photos that kept fans flocking to her feed for 25 days, and now she’s explained why.

“Was always the plan,” she tweeted on Thursday, December 28, after fans noticed the pics were missing and asked about them. “I archieved them so my Instagram feed vibe is back.”

Kim teased their annual family Christmas card for almost the whole month of December by posting one teaser pic each day. She finally revealed the full holiday card to her followers on Monday, December 25.

The Selfish author got her groove back by posting a classic Kim K. selfie with her grandma MJ and a throwback photo of herself on Thursday, December 28. The next day, she added a picture with husband Kanye West, son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4. “Happy Holidays,” she captioned the cute family snap — which appeared to be a flashback to Kris Jenner’s annual Krismas bash — shows the whole crew looking chic in black while Kim donned a minidress and short blonde bob.

Happy Holidays A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

Earlier this year, Us Weekly exclusively reported that Kim and Kanye, who tied the knot in May 2014, are expecting their third child — a girl — via surrogate.

She’s not the only one expanding the Kardashian clan. Sister Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Us broke the news in September, and Khloe —who is expecting a boy — confirmed she is pregnant in a sweet Instagram post on December 20. Kylie Jenner is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

