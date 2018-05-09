Kim Kardashian FaceTimed Her Kids at the 2018 Met Gala

Keeping up with the kids! Kim Kardashian made sure to check in with her little ones while attending the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 7.

The 37-year-old reality star, who stunned in a gold Versace dress, took a quick phone break inside the party to send love to her three children.

Kardashian explained the sweet moment after a fan account tweeted a photo of her at the fashion fete holding her phone and sticking out her tongue. “They caught me face timing my kids LOL,” wrote the KKW Beauty founder.

Although the makeup mogul attended the event with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, she previously tweeted about missing husband Kanye West at the star-studded soiree.

“Love you babe and wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums,” she replied to West, 40, on Monday after he posted a photo of Kardashian posing in her shimmery ensemble alongside fire emojis.

The A-list couple, who share daughter North, 4, son Saint, 2, and daughter Chicago, 3 months, attended the bash together in 2016. However, Kardashian flew solo at last year’s event. “[Kanye’s at home],” she told Vogue’s André Leon Talley at the time. “He’s been taking some time off and really loving that.”

The Selfish author and the “Famous” rapper made their debut as a couple at 2013’s reception, while Kardashian was pregnant with North. They tied the knot in Italy in May 2014.

