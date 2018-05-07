Showstopper! Kim Kardashian turned heads on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 7, without husband Kanye West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, stayed true to the night’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” by wearing a formfitting gold Versace dress, embellished with crosses. She wore a tight half-up, half-down hairstyle and paired the look with a dark smokey eye.

Can you guess who I’m going with this year? Thank you DV for glamming up my room! pic.twitter.com/2EcyqecJip — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 7, 2018

Kardashian teased her look ahead of the event by tweeting a photo of herself on a bed decorated with a Versace comforter and pillows and wearing a matching robe. “Can you guess who I’m going with this year? Thank you DV for glamming up my room!” she tweeted, using Donatella Versace‘s initials.

She also posted an Instagram photo from her days as a Catholic school student on Monday. “Catholic School Girl 8th Grade,” she captioned a snap of herself wearing a white polo shirt from her school uniform.

The reality TV star started preparing for the festivities early in the day and shared an update of the process with her fans via Instagram. “Let the glam begin… Happy Met Monday,” she captioned a photo of herself in a black robe with clips in her hair.

A source close to the family told Us Weekly exclusively that West, 40, would not be attendance at the fashion event this year. “Kanye is definitely not going,” the insider told Us on Thursday, May 3.

A second source revealed to Us that the rapper had been “all over the place” about his decision to attend. “One minute he says that he will go. Another, he insists that the album needs more work,” the insider said. “Kim just wants to go to the gala and have a great time.“

West skipped the event last year and the Selfish author walked the red carpet alone wearing a stunning and simple white dress from Vivienne Westwood as she kept her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, close by throughout the evening.

