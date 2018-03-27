Laughing off the haters! Kim Kardashian clapped back at reports that she Photoshopped a picture of herself on Instagram after users pointed out that the car behind her in the shot looked distorted.

“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail.’ So ridiculous!” the 37-year-old reality star began in a blog post titled “What Photoshop Fail?!” on Tuesday, March 27.

“I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it,” the KKW Beauty creator continued. “It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL.”

Kardashian, who shared the photo on Saturday, March 24, in honor of the March for Our Lives protests, later turned off the commenting feature on the post.

“Let’s March! @AMarch4OurLives @EveryTown (Wear Orange) 📸 BACKGRID,” she captioned the now infamous photo.

While the Photoshop accusations bothered Kardashian enough to have her clear up the rumors on her blog, it did not stop her from sharing pics from the aforementioned march, which she attended in Washington, D.C., with her 4-year-old daughter, North, and her husband, Kanye West.

“What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak,” Kardashian wrote on Sunday, March 25, via Instagram, about the protest to support students marching for gun control.“Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever. I know that the younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed. Hearing these stories yesterday and meeting so many families affected by gun violence was heart breaking and I hope when it comes time to vote we all step up and vote to protect our children.”

