Kim Kardashian is making light of her feud with Kourtney Kardashian.

In a video uploaded by Khloé Kardashian via her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 15, Kim, 43, reenacted the viral moment that escalated her and Kourtney’s feud. Kim donned a sparkly black evening gown with a matching headscarf and sunglasses.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?” Kim lip-synced to her now-iconic confessional speech. “Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli.”

The clip then cut to Kim standing next to Bocelli, 65, as she embraced him. The Italian singer was decked out in a tuxedo and bright blue jacket and hugged the reality star back. Khloé, 40, then joined in on the special moment by pointing at Bocelli.

“I win after all,” Khloé captioned the video.

In addition to sharing the video via her Story, Khloé also added it to her Instagram Reels and poked fun at how she has been mistaken for Kourtney, 45, in the past.

“I know everyone confused me for Kourt but to be clear, I’m not @kourtneykardash but I had to be in this video,” she quipped. “I mean it’s Andrea Bocelli. @kimkardashian @andreabocelliofficial.”

That same day, Kim and Khloé attended Bocelli’s concert at the Teatro del Silenzio in the Tuscany region of Italy. The performance was his 30th-anniversary show. Bocelli gave the sisters flowers during his show.

Last summer, things got heated between Kim and Kourtney during an episode of The Kardashians, when Kourtney expressed her discontent over Kim working with Dolce & Gabbana on a collaboration. The Italian fashion brand served as the designer for Kourtney’s nuptials to Travis Barker in 2022. Kim, for her part, called Kourtney out for it.

“You stole my f–king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her Dolce Vita lifestyle? OK,” Kim said in a confessional.

When the episode aired in July 2023, Bocelli responded to the sisters’ drama by trying to play peacemaker.

“Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I’m so flattered that you both love my voice and I’ll always be happy to sing to you 😃,” the tenor wrote via his Instagram Story, alongside a clip from the episode. “But know that there’s a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner knows very well. 😉 See you soon in Tuscany!”