Kim Kardashian is ready to put on her detective cap and solve the viral Princess Kate Middleton mystery once and for all.

“On my way to go find Kate,” Kardashian, 43, captioned a Saturday, March 16, Instagram pic of herself.

The Kardashians star, who wore a pair of black leather pants and a matching graphic T-shirt in the photo, posed in front of a gray SUV vehicle with her hand on the passenger door — seemingly indicating she was ready to hop in and drive off to solve the much-talked-about case.

Kardashian’s longtime bestie Allison Statter replied via Instagram comment, “Pls find her and report back that she is alive and well. 🙏🏻”

Related: Celebs Who've Weighed In on Kate Middleton Controversies — And Their Theories Celebrities can’t stop weighing in on the Kate Middleton of it all. The internet has completely lost the plot in the wake of the Princess of Wales’ surgery and months-long absence from the public eye, and now a few notable names have shared their biggest conspiracies about what’s really going down with the royal family. […]

Kate, 42, has been a cause for public concern since January after Kensington Palace revealed she had a “planned abdominal surgery.” While the palace noted that the procedure was successful, they declined to share further updates on her condition. The Princess of Wales has been recuperating privately at home, only being seen in two blurry photographs from a car earlier this month.

“Whatever the reason for the operation was, it’s of a personal nature, and Kate wants to keep the details as private as possible,” a source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Perhaps when she’s feeling up to it, she may reveal more, but she’s not making any promises.”

According to the insider, Kate’s condition has been a “shroud in secrecy” and not all of her senior staffers and family members know what occurred.

Related: Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories Explained: Why Car Photo With Will Sparked Ru... Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Kate Middleton was photographed with husband Prince William while in the car — but conspiracy theorists were quick to run wild with accusations of editing, decoys and more. The Princess of Wales, 42, was seen in a car with William, 41, on Monday, March 11, in photos obtained by the Daily […]

“Only a few people know what’s really going on, and they’re tight-lipped,” the insider added. “Kate’s said she feels she’s entitled to heal and recuperate without all of this frenzied speculation. Neither Kate nor [Prince] William think her medical records should be for public consumption.”

Royal watchers became concerned with Kate’s condition when they realized that she had not made an official appearance since December 2023. (She is not expected to resume her duties until “after Easter,” per a Kensington Palace statement from January.)

Social media users immediately began theorizing about the nature of Kate’s surgery and why she hadn’t been publicly seen in months. Kate thus attempted to silence the rumors by sharing a family photo with her and Prince William’s three kids to celebrate U.K. Mother’s Day on March 10. The image was later pulled by several major news outlets amid claims of image manipulation, of which Kate ultimately admitted she had done.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Kate wrote in a March statement. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”