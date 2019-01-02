Change is good! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ecstatic about welcoming a new addition into their family via a surrogate — but this time will be slightly different.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the pair will be adding to their brood, which already includes North, 5, Saint, 3, and 11-month-old Chicago, who was welcomed via a gestational carrier in January 2018. The child — a baby boy — is expected to arrive in “early May.”

A source tells Us that the Selfish author — who “really loves the surrogacy process” — is “using a different agency” this time, explaining, “They had some issues that came up with the last agency, especially with sensitive information being released to the public.”

Kardashian’s previous surrogate La’Reina Haynes appeared on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in March. The woman, whose face remained hidden, spent time with the famous family and bonded with Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, who were also pregnant at the time.

Although Kim — who was advised by doctors not to go through another pregnancy due to health concerns — has praised surrogacy, she’s also kept it real about how she felt having another woman carry her child. “I think it is so much harder to go through it this way because you are not really in control,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight in November 2017. “It’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

Meanwhile, the TV personality — who will certainly have her hands full with parenting and handling her many business ventures — couldn’t be more excited about completing her family. A source tells Us the TV personality “always wanted four kids.”

