Scary. Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West may have just moved – but their former home is at risk of burning down.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and her rapper husband, 40, recently sold their Bel-Air Crest area home to philanthropist Marina Acton, but due to the devestating California wildfires, the neighborhood has been evacuated for safety since Friday, December 8.

The 10,000-square-foot ritzy enclave – which is less than a mile away from the blaze – was sold for $17.8 million in November. The home currently stands as the most expensive sale ever in the area. Sources tell Us Weekly that Acton had a video shoot for her new single planned for Saturday but it ultimately had to be cancelled.

The couple’s real estate agent, Josh Altman, spoke to Us last month about selling Kimye’s mansion, saying, “I don’t think the celebrity connection [influenced] the price, but I will say that it was more about Kim and Kanye, who are kind of visionaries of style, that really got the price up there.”

As previously reported, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple moved into their new home – a $20 million Hidden Hills, California, house – on December 6. They had been working their new abode since purchasing the mansion in 2014. “The home is done in terms of the renovation but it’s finishing up the smaller things – they don’t want to move in with any construction still happening,” a source revealed to Us in August.

The reality star and rapper married in 2014 and share 4-year-old daughter, North, and 2-year-old son, Saint. The duo is expecting another daughter via surrogate.

