Off the market! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s home topped the list for the most expensive homes ever sold in L.A.’s Bel-Air Crest neighborhood. Now, the A-list couple’s real estate agent, Josh Altman, is dishing all the details to Us Weekly.

“I don’t think the celebrity connection [influenced] the price, but I will say that it was more about Kim and Kanye, who are kind of visionaries of style, that really got the price up there,” Josh, who negotiated the deal with his brother Matt, explained to Us. “You are talking about people that are very fashion forward, very trendy. They come up with trends, their music is ahead of the time. Everything they do is kinda forward, ahead of their time. And so really, with the first opportunity ever on the market of a collaboration of Kim and Kanye ever to be available to the public, I think that is more what it was about … The style of that house is super modern, minimalist style and I think it really reflects what Kim and Kanye are right now.”

Josh, who runs the Altman Brothers company with Matt, explained that the 37-year-old reality star completely remodeled the home to her liking before initially moving in. “Everything in the house is custom,” he noted. “I sold that use to them. It was a very dark Mediterranean house. They went in there and completely redid the entire thing. They gutted it down to the studs. They changed it, added square footage, changed it to clean lines. They didn’t spare expense on the house whatsoever.”

Josh added that Kardashian herself gave the new home owners a tour of the property. “When we showed the house, Kim happened to be there and gave us the tour, and to hear from the artist who created the property, that was obviously helpful,” he told Us. “I think anyone who knows Kim knows that she’s the sweetest woman. It didn’t hurt that she showed us around, but more because we were able to understand why things were done the way that she did it.”

Although the home was technically available for 30 to 60 days, Josh detailed the process behind selecting the next buyer. “When you’re selling a home that belongs to a couple that happens to be two of the biggest stars on the planet, there are a couple different ways you can approach it,” he explained. “We decided the way were were going to approach this was the exclusivity route. We weren’t going to really let anyone into the house unless they were completely pre-qualified but also vetted through Matt and I, and at that point we would decide if the house was going to be right for them.”

TMZ reported in June that Kardashian and West are busy working on their new home-to-be in Hidden Hills, California. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star and the Grammy winner are parents to North, 4, and Saint, 1. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in July that that the couple is expecting their third child — a baby girl — via surrogate.

