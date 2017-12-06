Welcome home! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally moved into their $20 million Hidden Hills, California, house, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

As previously reported, the pair have been working on their new home since purchasing the mansion in 2014. A source revealed to Us in August that “the home is done in terms of the renovation but it’s finishing up the smaller things – they don’t want to move in with any construction still happening.”

The duo, along with their 4-year-old daughter, North, and their 2-year-old son, Saint, have now settled into their dream home just in time to welcome another daughter. Us exclusively revealed in July that the couple is expecting their third child, a girl, via surrogate, around the holidays.

Kardashian and West’s real estate agent, Josh Altman, spoke to Us about selling Kimye’s Bel-Air mansion in November.

“I don’t think the celebrity connection [influenced] the price, but I will say that it was more about Kim and Kanye, who are kind of visionaries of style, that really got the price up there,” Josh, who negotiated the deal, which topped the list for the most expensive homes ever sold in L.A.’s Bel-Air Crest neighborhood, with his brother Matt, explained to Us.

He continued, “You are talking about people that are very fashion forward, very trendy. They come up with trends, their music is ahead of the time. Everything they do is kinda forward, ahead of their time. And so really, with the first opportunity ever on the market of a collaboration of Kim and Kanye ever to be available to the public, I think that is more what it was about … The style of that house is super modern, minimalist style and I think it really reflects what Kim and Kanye are right now.”

