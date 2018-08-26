Kim Kardashian Mocked for Discovering ‘Serial’ Podcast Four Years Late

Better late than never? Kim Kardashian was teased on Twitter on Saturday, August 25, after revealing that she’d just discovered the Serial podcast, four years after the first season was released.

“Who has listened to the SERIAL podcast? I’m on episode 4 now and dying to know what you guys think? Is he guilty or innocent?!?!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, tweeted on Saturday.

The KKW Beauty founder was referring to the investigative journalism podcast hosted by Sarah Koenig. Season 1 of Serial investigated the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, an 18-year-old student in Baltimore. Her ex-boyfriend Adnan Syed was convicted of her murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2000, after the first trial ended in a mistrial. He was granted a new trial in 2016, and his conviction was vacated, but he was denied bail. Earlier this year the state of Maryland applied to the Court of Appeals to review the decision to overturn Syed’s conviction. A hearing is set for later this year.

Fans were quick to mock Kardashian for jumping on the bandwagon a little late.

“All of my MySpace friends won’t stop BBMing me about it,” one fan commented, while another replied, “A carrier pigeon delivers Beta tapes of each episode to me. Don’t hate a playa!”

“Gurl. We hashed this out years ago,” another wrote, while a fan joked, “Was this a scheduled tweet from 2014.”

“Can you get Adnan out of jail too?” a commenter asked, referencing Kardashian’s work to free 63-year-old grandmother Alice Marie Johnson from prison.

“Kim honey you are like 100 yrs behind,” another noted, while Bachelor producer Elan Gale commented, “A lot of people are giving you crap for this but I realize that this is actually your way of announcing that you have built a time machine.”

Kardashian responded to the backlash on Saturday with another tweet, sharing a link for season 2 of Serial, which only makes her two years late instead of four. That installment, which premiered in December 2015 and ran through March 2016, focused on Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, a U.S. Army soldier who was held for five years by the Taliban and then was charged with desertion.

