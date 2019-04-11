Kim Kardashian may have 134 million followers on Instagram, but she doesn’t put much time into building — or maintaining — her follower count.

In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, said in a new Q&A with Vogue published on Thursday, April 11, that she spends less than an hour a day on the social media platform!

“Not that much, like 30 minutes,” she estimated when asked how much time she spends on her page.

The entrepreneur noted that she also doesn’t put too much time into choosing what to post, noting that she just does “whatever” she feels like.

Still, even the KKW Beauty mogul admits her follower count is unreal. “It’s so crazy, just to think about it,” she said.

Kardashian also admitted that she doesn’t keep up with all the messages those followers send — in fact, she doesn’t read her DMs at all. “There’s too many DMs, I can’t even get started.”

Instead, the reality star spends her time with her three children she shares with husband Kanye West, North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 14 months.

“Kim and Kanye are both super involved parents and always do the school pickups and dropoffs themselves,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “They’re very hands-on and their kids come first.”

The Selfish author revealed to Vogue that of her three kids, Saint is most excited for the new baby the couple is expecting via surrogate.

The toddler isn’t alone in his enthusiasm. Per Kim: “I think North is too because Saint will have someone to play with instead of her.

As for the TV personality herself, she told sister Kylie Jenner on the season 16 premiere of their hit E! show that she is “low-key freaking out” over the impending arrival of her fourth babe. “I didn’t think it was going to happen,” she said. “I thought, like, ‘Oh, [the embryo transfer] probably won’t even take.’”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!