A decade ago, new mom Kim Kardashian gave Us exclusive insight into her life as a mom after welcoming her first baby, daughter North.

Back then, Kardashian was still married to Kanye West and was getting the hang of motherhood — and she sat down with Us to talk about raising her then-toddler. The exclusive interview landed on the cover of an August 2014 issue of Us Weekly, with Kardashian gushing, “Motherhood changed me.”

Years later, the reality star’s little princess has gone from hosting celeb playdates to performing on stage in The Lion King. A desire to be in the spotlight must be hereditary.

Kardashian and West welcomed their eldest daughter in June 2013, nearly one year before the couple walked down the aisle in Italy. The pair expanded their family with son Saint in 2015 before welcoming daughter Chicago and son Psalm via surrogate in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from West. She was declared legally single one year later before the exes reached a settlement in November 2022.

While Kardashian and West were happily married back in 2014, another Hollywood power couple — Beyoncé and Jay-Z — were rumored to be on the rocks. Flash-forward, it seems their romance is stronger than ever.

Elsewhere in Ye Olde Us, who could forget the alleged fistfight between Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber in Ibiza over the pop star’s history with Bloom’s then-wife, Miranda Kerr. Funnily enough, neither ended up with the model, and now they’re all happy with new partners.

Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, tied the knot in 2018 and are currently expecting their first baby. Bloom, meanwhile, split from Kerr in 2013 before sparking a romance with Katy Perry. The couple have been engaged since 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy one year later.

Kerr, for her part, shares three sons with husband Evan Spiegal, whom she wed in 2017. (She previously welcomed son Flynn with Bloom in 2011.)