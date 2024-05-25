Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is bumping along throughout her first pregnancy.

Hailey announced in May 2024 that she and her husband, Justin Bieber, are expecting their first baby together.

“They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really good. She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments.”

Hailey and Justin wed in 2018, frequently discussing their desire to expand their family when the timing was right.

“I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out,” the singer previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2020. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. It’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

At the time, Justin didn’t think Hailey was “ready” just yet and was willing to wait on family planning.

