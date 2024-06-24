It’s official: Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) has mastered the art of maternity dressing.

The 27-year-old model, who is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, was spotted in New York City in three very different — yet very stylish — baby bump-friendly looks.

First, Hailey stepped out with husband Justin, 30, on Saturday, June 22, in a sheer black lace bodysuit by Alessandra Rich. She paired the long-sleeve garment with a black oversized leather trench coat, Saint Laurent slingback pumps and a Ferragamo mini leather tote bag. Hailey accessorized with a pair of gold Heaven Mayhem earrings, Gucci sunglasses and a pink phone case by her beauty brand, Rhode.

The following day, on Sunday, June 23, Hailey stopped by her Rhode pop-up store in a more business-like ensemble. She paired a long figure-hugging nude dress from Laquan Smith’s spring 2024 collection with a matching custom oversized blazer by Magda Butrym. She accessorized with a brown leather Courreges purse and brown vegan patent leather slingback pumps from Femme Los Angeles.

Related: Pregnant Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Album Before 1st Child Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is bumping along throughout her first pregnancy. Hailey announced in May 2024 that she and her husband, Justin Bieber, are expecting their first baby together. “They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really […]

Later that night, Hailey was photographed wearing a white silk satin asymmetrical gown by Phoebe Philo, which she styled with white square-toe pumps by the same brand, a black Ferragamo purse and black Saint Laurent sunglasses.

Since announcing her pregnancy in May, Hailey’s street style hasn’t skipped a beat. She previously revealed to W Magazine that maintaining her style throughout pregnancy was a top priority.

“I think I’ll only know when that time comes, but yeah — I definitely don’t want to feel like I have to sacrifice my style when being pregnant,” she told the publication in September 2022, adding, “My style is something that’s really important to me.”

Hailey is currently in New York City to promote the new pop-up store for her brand Rhode. The store, located at 127 Greene Street in Soho, will be open from Monday, June 24, until Wednesday, July 3.