Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) bared her baby bump in the most chic way.
Bieber, 27, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 19, to show off her growing bump while modeling a new blush from her beauty brand, Rhode. In the snap, she rocked a silky scarf crop top featuring blue flowers and a colorful pair of underwear. Hailey, who is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, accessorized with bright orange nails, two diamond rings — one from her 2018 engagement and the other from her recent vow renewal — and a dainty bow in her hair.
For glam, Hailey donned soft makeup including a highlighted nose, pink lips, mascara and blushed cheeks.
“Just cute things 🦋🦋🐷🎀🦋✨,” she captioned the post. “Wearing @rhode blush in piggy, launching tomorrow 9am pt. ✨.”
Celebrity friends and fans were quick to compliment Hailey in the comments section. “😍,” Elsa Hosk gushed, as fashion designer Aimee Song added, “She’s glowing 😍❤️🎀.” More fans added that she is the “most beautiful pregnant woman.”
This isn’t the first time Hailey has fashionably shown off her growing baby bump. Last month, she rocked a pink cropped butterfly top and a low-waisted denim skirt while posing for the camera.
While announcing her pregnancy in May, the Rhode founder stunned in a lacy Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown featuring a fitted silhouette, long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline. She completed her look with a hooded veil, black sunglasses and a dainty gold watch.
Justin, 30, who cuddled up with his wife in the photos, opted for a casual look featuring a fuzzy black jacket, a white T-shirt, dark joggers and a backward hat.
The duo kissed in the photos and cradled her bump together.
Justin later took to Instagram to share more photos of Hailey’s bump. “They wish baby, they wish,” he captioned the post.