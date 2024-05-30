Hailey Bieber’s diamond collection got a major upgrade following her and husband Justin Bieber’s vow renewal ceremony earlier this month.

Hailey, 27, recently took to Instagram to show off an oval sparkler — that is estimated to feature 18-carats.. In the snap, she gave fans a look at her new rock, which is set in a gold band. She paired the diamond with her Tiffany & Co. wedding band from her 2019 nuptials with Justin, 30.

Jeweler Laura Taylor told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 30, that she suspects Hailey’s new ring is “worth upwards of $1 million, thanks to its excellent clarity and rarity.”

On her left right pinky finger, Hailey wore her original engagement ring, which is worth $500,000. She further accessorized with an assortment of other rings, complemented by her cherry blossom manicure created by celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt.

Taylor speculated that Hailey might have moved her original engagement ring to her pinky because of a common pregnancy symptom, swollen fingers. “As a temporary measure, she has switched it to her pinky finger on the opposite hand, where it will fit better for the last few months of her pregnancy.”

Hailey announced she’s expecting her first baby on May 9, alongside a romantic video of her and Justin renewing their vows. For the ceremony, she rocked a lacy Saint Laurent gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and fitted skirt. She elevated the number with a hooded veil. Justin, for his part, opted for a casual look including a fuzzy jacket and black trousers.

Hailey’s dress reminded Us of her Off-White wedding gown, which also featured a lacy design, long sleeves and fitted bodice. Her glamorous ensemble was finished with a sheer veil that read “‘Till Death Do Us Part.”