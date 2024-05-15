When it comes to maternity style, Hailey Bieber is hopping on the free-the-bump trend.

Bieber, 27, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 15, to give fans a glimpse of her belly and her pregnancy wardrobe. In a series of snaps, she posed in a Mariah Carey-coded cropped pink butterfly top featuring a plunging neckline, sequin embellishments and a strappy back. Hailey, who is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, teamed the piece with low-waisted blue jeans — just like Carey styled her Emanuel Ungaro piece in the early 2000s. Hailey cradled her bump while posing for the camera.

The model teamed the festive getup with soft makeup including rosy and highlighted cheeks and a pink pout. She parted her hair down the middle and wore her tresses down.

Elsewhere in the social media post, Hailey dressed down in a white tank top while sipping on ice coffee. She kept her outfit casual with a navy blue baseball cap that read “Happy” in yellow letters and colorful trousers.

She also sported a pair of blue denim overalls and a vintage Rebalance Vintage cap. In her pocket she teased a Rhode product that has not yet been announced.

“The past few weeks have been 🐣✨🤍🌴😴💤🌸🌸🌅🥹🥹🥹🥹,” she captioned the post. Celebrity friends complimented the model in the comments section.

“Cutest,” Kylie Jenner wrote, as Odell Beckham Jr. added, “My dawwgggggg!! I LOVE ITTT😍.” Influencer Kensington Tillo gushed, “No like I’ll cry.” More fans wondered if she was carrying “a new product in [her] pocket.” (Hailey launched her skincare line, Rhode, in June 2022. She offers a number of products from lip treatments to moisturizers.)

Hailey and Justin, 30, announced they’re expecting earlier this month via social media. In the reel, Hailey cradled her baby bump as the duo renewed their vows. The Rhode founder looked glamorous in a lace Saint Laurent gown featuring a hooded veil. Justin, for his part, sported a fuzzy jacket and a backwards hat.