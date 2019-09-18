



Reflecting on the past. Kim Kardashian opened up about her last interaction with O.J. Simpson, which she described as an “emotional” experience.

During an appearance on Jonathan Cheban’s “FoodGod: OMFG” podcast, which is set for release on Thursday, September 19, her pal recalled a run-in he had with the 72-year-old retired athlete in Miami. Cheban, 45, revealed that Simpson —who was a close friend of the KKW Beauty founder’s late father, Robert Kardashian, and was represented by the lawyer in his 1995 murder trial — asked him about Kardashian and her family.

“The first thing he asks is about you guys, like, ‘How are the girls? How’s everybody?’” he recalled. The entrepreneur then asked Kim, “Like, have you seen him ever?”

“I think the last time I saw him was in Miami. It was before he had gone to jail this, you know, last situation,” Kardashian, 38, said, referring to his nine years in prison from 2008 to 2017 for armed robbery and kidnapping. “I think me, Kourtney [Kardashian] and Khloé [Kardashian] were in Miami in a club and we ran into him in the VIP section. It was behind a stage or something, I don’t even know what club it was at. I started crying. It was emotional, I think.”

Kim then admitted that she does not “really talk” about Simpson’s murder trial for the killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman — a case that Kim’s late father served as the defense attorney for. However, she noted the former NFL star’s kids with Brown Simpson — Sydney and Justin — “are all so amazing.”

“I’m still somewhat friendly with his children. I don’t really talk to them, but I did connect with his son a few years back and I just have respect for them,” she continued. “Their lives must be extremely hard to really go through that. So I always just try to keep to myself on that issue and not bring anything up for them because, you know, every time someone does it’s super traumatic.”

Though Simpson was acquitted in the double-murder case, he was sued by the victims’ families, with a civil court awarding a $33.5 million wrongful death judgment against him in 1997.

When Simpson joined Twitter this past June, he opened about his friendship with the Kardashian patriarch.

“You know, Bob Kardashian was like a brother to me,” he said in a video post. “He was a great guy. He met and married Kris [Jenner] and they really had a terrific time together when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended.”

Simpson then clarified that “never, in any way, shape or form have I ever had any interest in Kris romantically, sexually.” He called rumors of a sexual relationship between that pair “bogus” and “tasteless.”

The San Francisco native also reflected on the Kardashian-Jenner children, adding: “All the girls, I’m very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here.”

