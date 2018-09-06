Who? Kim Kardashian played the “I don’t know her” card when asked about Cazzie David dissing the reality star over excessive plastic use.

“I guess she DM’d me. She said, ‘You should stop using plastic water bottles in your home.’ And then somehow that was calling me out. She screengrabbed and called me, then posted it,” Kardashian, 37, said on her KKW app Thursday, September 6. “If I am posting something and I am socially aware about something, you better believe I was making a change before asking someone else to make a change.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd then told her, “People do that to get attention.”

Kardashian replied: “Yes, I have no idea who she is.”

The KKW Beauty founder posted about plastic in the ocean on her Instagram Story in July. “Plastic Emergency,” she wrote at the time. “Our next generation has to live with this! Let’s care enough to fix it!”

David called out Kardashian on her own Instagram Story. “Have your family stop using plastic water bottles!” the 24-year-old actress wrote before adding, “30% of the worlds plastic consumption is in the Kardashian refrigerators.”

The comedian — who made headlines in May for her split from Pete Davidson shortly before he began dating Ariana Grande — previously praised Kardashian’s social media prowess. “People so often forget that their Instagram is more than just their latest post. Before posting, step back and look at the bigger picture, a.k.a. your ‘flow,’” David wrote in a guest article for Vanity Fair in October 2016. “Kim Kardashian West uses the same filter for all of her photos in order to maintain her light, golden-brown Insta flow. You can’t live your life on a post-to-post basis — it will make your flow sloppy and you simply can’t have that.”

