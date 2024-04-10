Kim Kardashian had an unexpected reunion while attending a Los Angeles Lakers game.

The reality star, 43, was spotted sitting courtside next to Pete Cornell, a friend of her ex-husband Kris Humphries, at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, April 9. Kardashian and Cornell, 47, looked friendly as they chatted and laughed together. It was certainly a blast from the past, given that the real estate agent was a groomsman at the former couple’s wedding.

Kardashian and Humphries, 39, began their whirlwind romance in October 2010. They got engaged seven months later, tying the knot in August 2011. Kardashian famously filed for divorce after 72 days of marriage.

The fashion mogul reflected back on their relationship while appearing on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special in 2021, admitting that she felt “pressure” to go through with the nuptials.

“I thought I was going to let everyone down,” she said. “The show paid us, obviously, a fee to film the show. I took my entire fee and probably Kris’ [fee] because I wanted a bigger wedding than what they were going to pay for. So I used all of our production money on the wedding. So, if that was, like, fake, I would have saved my money!”

Kardashian noted that she tried to apologize to her ex for “months” after filing for divorce. Years later, she ran into the athlete in Los Angeles — and he wouldn’t even acknowledge her.

“All of his friends got up and said hi to me. He just literally looked at me and wouldn’t even speak to me,” she said. “He’s very faith-based, and so, I’m sure he would have loved to not have marriage on his record. He wanted an annulment. The only legal way to get an annulment is if fraud is involved, so he marked fraud to get an annulment. So the whole world wondered, ‘What is this fraud?’ … If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too.”

The former NBA player previously offered his own take on the breakup, opening up in a 2019 essay for The Players’ Tribune. He noted that it “sucked” when it became clear that the relationship wasn’t working.

“It’s never easy to go through the embarrassment of something like that — with your friends, with your family. … But when it plays out so publicly, in front of the world, it’s a whole other level,” he wrote. “It was brutal.”

Six months after Kardashian’s split from Humphries, she told longtime pal Kanye West she wanted more than just a friendship. The duo, who married in 2014, share four children: North, 10, Chicago, 6, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4. They split in 2022. Humphries, for his part, appears to be single at the moment.