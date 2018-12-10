Scared straight-edge! Kim Kardashian doesn’t drink or do drugs, all because of an intervention by mom Kris Jenner.

Kardashian discussed that lifestyle shift on Busy Tonight on Sunday, December 9, after host Busy Philipps asked about the 38-year-old’s recent ecstasy confession.

“People that were close to me that obviously know that life of mine, they’re like, ‘I can’t believe you said that.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I mean, I never really hide anything,’” Kardashian replied. “It’s just weird to people. Like, I’ve done ecstasy, but I don’t drink, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t do anything. So it’s weird to have done that.”

The KKW Beauty founder revealed her past drug use on a November episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, confessing that she was on ecstasy when she married first husband Damon Thomas and when she made a sex tape with Ray J. “I definitely went through a wild phase,” she said on the show.

In the interview on Sunday, Kardashian said she divulged her ecstasy experience to Jenner, 63, right away.

“I would tell my mom everything,” the reality star explained. “We always had such a close relationship. So I would come home and be like, ‘Oh my god, Mom, I did ecstasy last night.’ I remember this so clearly. She was sitting on top of the washing machine … and she was like, ‘One day, you’re not going to be able to have babies! You can’t do this! You’re going to ruin yourself!’”

Kardashian elaborated: “She never did drugs, so she was just so upset thinking that I was going to turn into something, you know, and just be this crazy drug addict,” Kim added. “And I just was like, ‘You know what? She’s so right. I’m so over it. Like, this is so not me.’ And I just never did anything again.”

Busy Tonight airs on E! Sunday through Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

