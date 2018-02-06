It’s all love! Kim Kardashian sent former assistant Stephanie Shepherd a press box from her new Kimoji Hearts Fragrance Collection.

Shepherd shared a photo of her festive gift via Instagram, which included a hollow chocolate box with Kardashian’s fruity-flavored Ride or Die perfume inside. “@kimkardashian ❤,” she captioned the photo on Monday, February 5. Shepherd also posted a video on her Instagram Story of herself opening the fragrance to the tune of The Weeknd’s heartfelt track “Die for You.”

Fans took to the comments to express their happiness that the KKW Beauty Founder, 37, and Shepherd have remained on good terms after ending their four-year working relationship. “Guess they’re not beefing anymore,” one follower wrote, to which Shepherd responded, “Never were.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported last November that the Selfish author and Shepherd had cut their professional ties. An insider told Us at the time that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star let Shepherd go after she was profiled by Refinery29 in May 2017.

@kimkardashian ❤️ A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Feb 5, 2018 at 7:46pm PST

“Stephanie started thinking she was a celebrity herself, and Kim didn’t like that. Everything started going downhill after the Refinery29 article came out,” the source said. “Things aren’t how like they used to be. Stephanie does still hang out with the family and Kim and her are cordial when they see each other, but it’s different.”

However, a different source countered that the E! star didn’t think Shepherd, who sometimes appeared on the Kardashian family’s hit reality show, was after the spotlight. “Kim and Steph are still friendly and still speaking. Kim wouldn’t say that Steph thinks of herself as a celebrity,” the insider noted. “Kim respects Steph and wants her to do well. The Refinery29 article was not good, but at the end, they were close friends and they will remain in each other’s lives.”

Kardashian has since hired Tracy Nguyen to manage her brand and business operations

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!