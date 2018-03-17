Mama’s little girl. Kim Kardashian shared a new close-up photo of daughter Chicago West — and she’s absolutely perfect.

The KKW founder, 37, shared the photo on Instagram on Saturday, March 17, where the 2-month-old wore a pale pink onesie with white trim and a white bib. Kardashian captioned it, “Morning cutie” with a pink heart emoji.

This wasn’t the child’s first debut in the spotlight, however. On February 26, the reality star posted the first filtered photo of her daughter on Instagram, with the mommy-daughter duo donning pink teddy bear ears. Prior to that, fans were treated to a glimpse of the baby in an 11-minute video posted by Kylie Jenner, who announced the arrival of her own child, Stormi Webster.

As previously reported, Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, whose name was inspired by the city where the rapper grew up, on January 15 via a surrogate. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in July 2017 that the couple hired a surrogate because Kardashian had previously suffered from placenta accreta during her pregnancies with North, 4, and Saint, 2.

The decision to hire a gestational carrier was not an easy one for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “I hated being pregnant,” she said in her cover story for Elle’s April 2018 issue. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

The Selfish author also revealed she doesn’t think she could handle more than four kids. “My time is spread really thin,” she explained. “And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom give the husband as much attention as the kids.”

