Introducing Chicago West! Kim Kardashian revealed the first image of her newborn daughter — in a video documenting Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy.

As previously reported, the Lip Kit maven announced on Sunday, February 4, that she had welcomed her first child with Travis Scott — a “beautiful and healthy” baby girl born on February 1 — and shared an 11-minute video documenting the past nine months of her pregnancy.

In the video, the mom-to-be can be seen cradling Kardashian’s baby, who arrived via surrogate on January 15. As Jenner holds her and gushes over her name, the Selfish author takes the warm moment to warn her sister, “I need to school you on what your vagina is going going to feel like,” after giving birth.

As previously reported, Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter was born via surrogate at 12:47 a.m. PT on January 15, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Days later, the KKW beauty creator announced her newborn’s name, Chicago, via her app. A source told Us the couple, who are also parents of 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint, chose the name Chicago in honor of the city where the rapper was raised.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, announced on January 16. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly on January 23 that the reality star is “very hands-on” with Chicago.

“Kim gets up for everything, in the middle of the night, especially in the first week. It’s really important they bond with the baby. Kim’s a very hands-on mom,” the insider told Us at the time. “Baby is settling in beautifully. Chi is sleeping a ton for now.”

Kardashian previously opened up about why she and West decided to hire a surrogate to carry their third child.

“I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own,” the Selfish author wrote on January 18 via her app. “After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier … Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.”

