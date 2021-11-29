Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Tribute to Virgil Abloh: ‘Why Him So Soon?’

Missing her friend. Kim Kardashian wrote an emotional post in honor of the late Virgil Abloh one day after his death following a secret cancer battle.

“God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why,” the Skims founder wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 29. “Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had been friends with Abloh, who died at age 41 on Sunday, November 28, for years. The duo became close thanks in part to Abloh’s friendship with her estranged husband, Kanye West, who appointed him creative director of his Donda creative agency.

“Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm,” Kardashian continued in her post. “You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process.”

As the founder of his own label, Off-White, and the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, Abloh was one of the most in-demand fashion designers in the world, but he was also known for maintaining close friendships with tons of people.

“He’s the nicest person you’ll ever meet,” the KKW Beauty mogul told Vogue in May 2019. “He’s a genuinely kind soul.”

In her Instagram post on Monday, the Dancing With the Stars alum also sent her support to Abloh’s wife, Shannon Abloh, and the couple’s two children, Grey and Lowe.

“I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon,” Kardashian wrote. “Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did.”

In her Instagram Stories on Monday, the reality star also posted a graphic with a message about the importance of gratitude. “Cherish your life,” the message read. “Cherish your health, cherish your family, cherish your friends. For these are the things that money can’t buy, they truly define your wealth.”

West also paid tribute to his friend over the weekend, dedicating his latest Sunday Service to his memory. His choir sang a cover of Adele‘s “Easy on Me” with slightly reworked lyrics.

“Go easy on me, father,” the new version of the chorus went. “I am still your child / And I need a chance to / Feel your love around.”

Kardashian, who has since been linked to Pete Davidson, filed for divorce from West in February.