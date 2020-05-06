Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Kim Kardashian proudly displaying plates designed by herself and children for Panera’s #SeeAPlateFillAPlate social media challenge, to Vanessa Hudgens, Shaun White, Rachel Zoe and Paulina Gretzky lounging on FUNBOY pool floats, to Julianne Hough, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Godwin and Erin Andrews celebrating Cinco de Mayo at home. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kim Kardashian showed off plates designed by herself and children for the Panera #SeeAPlateFillAPlate social media challenge, where a $3 donation will help Feeding America provide a freshly-prepared meal for someone in need. To join the movement, visit TogetherWithoutHunger.org where you can donate and post a selfie plate photo of your own.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and More Stars Make Generous Donations Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

— Actress Gabrielle Anwar and philanthropist husband Shareef Malnik delivered gourmet meals, underwritten by La Adelita Tequila CEO Chris Radomski, for South Florida heroes at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach and UM Hospital Jackson Memorial in Miami.

— Kris Jenner celebrated boyfriend Corey Gamble’s birthday with her family at Sterling Vineyards in Calistoga, California.

— Vanessa Hudgens, Shaun White, Rachel Zoe and Paulina Gretzky shared their favorite way to self-quarantine in sunny California on FUNBOY pool floats on Instagram.

— The Circle’s Sammie Cimarelli launched her fashion brand ‘Love, Sammie’, which includes quarantine sweatpants and sweatshirts.

— Julianne Hough, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Godwin and Erin Andrews hosted virtual Cinco de Mayo parties with fans who made a donation to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation through Tequila Don Julio.

Happy Cinco de Mayo! See How Eva Longoria, Aaron Paul and More Are Celebrating in Quarantine

— PrettyLittleThing hosted a Paint and Sip Zoom video session where attendees wore hoodies and sweatpants from the brand.

— Flow Alkaline Spring Water secured $45 million in new funding including from Post Malone, Shawn Mendes and more as the brand looks to ramp up its delivery service to meet surging demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Flow is also donating $1 million worth of product to front-line healthcare workers in Canada and the United States.

— TwerkOut founder and singer-songwriter Lexy Panterra released her new single, “Only Fans,” and introduced her rap persona, Virgin Lex.

— Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse Bongiovi will celebrate the launch of the new bottle label for their rosé wine company Hampton Water with a virtual happy hour on Instagram Live on Thursday, May 7, at 5 p.m. ET.